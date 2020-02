Psychiatry and neurology are priority areas for us

We strive to ensure that our portfolio includes a wide range of therapies to meet the needs of patients with neurological and psychiatric conditions. It includes, among others, medicines used to treat epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, depression and schizophrenia," said Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, during the 27th Congress of the European Psychiatric Association in Warsaw.